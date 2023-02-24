Weekend Binge: 5 Akshay Kumar Comedies To Watch After Selfiee

Akshay Kumar from Hera Pheri. (courtesy: AjayAkshay)

It won't be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar's comic timing is unparalleled. Well, we aren't alone. Raj Mehta, who has directed Akshay's latest film Selfiee, agrees with us. “He [Akshay] has great comic timing. So these punches sometimes land so subtly without anyone realising, that you just end up cracking up on set,” Raj Mehta said in an Instagram video. Akshay Kumar's Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, has hit the theatres today. Selfiee is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Driving Licence. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also part of the movie. On Selfiee release day, we have decided to revisit some of Akshay Kumar's best comedy movies.

Here is the list:

1. Hera Pheri - Netflix

We can't help but start with this one. After all, we are talking about the OG trio - Raju, Shyam and Baburao - played by Akshay, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal, respectively. The first instalment, released in 2000, was directed by Priyadarshan. The dialogue - Hello! Devi Prasad ghar par hai? - became an instant hit.

2.Heyy Babyy - Prime Video

Heyy Babyy holds a special place in our hearts. The plot revolves around three bachelors who are living a super fun life until one day someone drops a newborn baby at their doorstep. What happens next is a comedy of errors.

3. Welcome - Jio Cinema

We think it is safe to say that Welcome topped the list of best comedy films in 2007. Apart from Akshay Kumar, it was Anil Kapoor's Majnu Bhai who stole the limelight. Be it the songs or the comic sequences, this Anees Bazmee directorial ticked all the boxes.

4.Bhagam Bhag - Zee5

When you have Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Rajpal Yadav in one frame, all you can expect is a laugh riot. The Priyadarshan film, which was released in 2006, also featured Lara Dutta and Paresh Rawal.

5. Good Newwz - Prime Video

Another Raj Mehta movie is waiting for your attention. Good Newwz was released in 2019, and starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Now, what are you waiting for? Grab a tub of popcorn and get started.

Keywords: Akshay Kumar, Selfiee, Emraan Hashmi