Shah Rukh Khan, First Indian Actor, Honoured With Gold Coins By Grevin Museum In Paris

The Grevin Museum, Paris, honoured Shah Rukh Khan with customised gold coins, reported news agency IANS. The Dunki star has become the first Bollywood actor to have gold coins in his name at the museum. A paparazzo shared the news on his Instagram feed with a photo of the coin featuring Shah Rukh Khan's likeness, reported IANS. The Grevin Museum at Paris is a wax museum located on the Grands Boulevards on the right bank of the Seine river. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been immortalised in wax statues in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore and Australia.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar last year. He had three big releases - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh Khan smashed the box office. The blockbuster streak continued with Jawan as well. Jawan marked the Hindi debuts of director Atlee and superstar Nayanthara. The film grossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide as per the industry tracker Sacnilk. Dunki marked the first collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike.

Shah Rukh Khan will be awarded the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. The superstar will next be seen in King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the script of King on the table next to SRK. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.