'Freedom To Feed': Neha Dhupia Posts Pic With Baby Son

Neha Dhupia, who has always been vocal about breastfeeding, shared a picture with her baby son on Wednesday and wrote: "Freedom to feed." On the International Breastfeeding Week in 2019, she launched a campaign titled Freedom To Feed that focused at providing the freedom to new mothers to feed their babies without any judgements in public. The actress has often shared her views on the importance of making new mothers feel normal when they breastfeed their babies. In her latest post, Neha Dhupia can be seen sporting a grey maternity outfit and feeding her baby son, who was born on October 3.

See Neha Dhupia's post here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's second child was born earlier this month. "BEDIS BOY is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy," Angad Bedi had announced the good news in an Instagram post. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr, in November 2018.

After her daughter's birth, Neha Dhupia shared several posts on breastfeeding. An excerpt from one of them read: "I breastfed Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so. It truly made me realise the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities. Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her, and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign does not come on before she is done."

Neha Dhupia has worked in several films like Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.