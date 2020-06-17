'Frankly, My Dear, He Didn't Give A D**n': Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rohini Iyer In Viral Post

Highlights
- "He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk," wrote Rohini Iyer
- "He was a crazy genius," she added
- "He rejected anything conventional," she wrote
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rohini Iyer, an influential Bollywood publicist, has shared an immensely long, detailed and honest - almost aggressively so - note about Mr Rajput. Ms Iyer writes that she was prompted to share her thoughts on Mr Rajput by the "fiction" she reads online instead of news. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on Sunday and police say it was suicide - since then social media has discussed little else, from why he died to why some celebs shared tributes to him to why others didn't. In her now-viral post, shared by many including by some celebrities, Rohini Iyer attempts to set the record straight about the man she called her best friend.
Some of the social media chatter about Sushant Singh Rajput has focused itself on public outpourings of grief from celebrities, one of whom - filmmaker Karan Johar, who produced Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Drive - wrote that he blamed himself for not having been in touch with the actor for a year. Rohini Iyer names no names but writes, "Firstly, he didn't give a f**k about fame or your opinions. He didn't care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn't care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk."
There has also been speculation about a supposed boycott Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly faced from powerful production houses and that he felt shut out and isolated by the camps that Bollywood is notoriously run by. "He rejected your parties, you didn't shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didn't need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being an insider," Rohini Iyer writes, explaining that Mr Rajput had a life beyond films. He didn't care about delivering 100 crore films or awards; in fact, Mr Rajput left an award show even before the one he was receiving was handed out because he was bored, Ms Iyer reveals.
Sushant Singh Rajput, an engineering student before he became and actor, was passionate about astrophysics and science. "He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry, played the guitar, wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet, the world, about going to Mars, he invested in charities, in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension. So please don't try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda," Rohini Iyer writes.
Sushant Singh Rajput was no ordinary star. "He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn't believe in. He didn't take calls of the high and mighty if he didn't want to. He didn't care about money. I've seen him return pay checks worth crores. If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing, he would. He broke every rule and burnt bridges, just to light his way because frankly, my dear, he didn't give a d**n," Rohini Iyer writes.
She should know, Rohini Iyer explains, because the Kai Po Che! actor "barely had three friends that he really cared about. I was one of them and for that I will always be thankful."
Read Rohini Iyer's posts here:
This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn't give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn't care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn't care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn't shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That's because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that . He didn't give a shit about success . He never failed . He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries . He just didn't care about the 100 crore club. He didn't want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race . He didn't care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored . This was even before they announced his best actor award . You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don't try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda .
If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make . Celebrate his work . He put his heart and soul into his craft , he was bothered more about research than make up . He was about quality not vanity . He was a bright star . That's why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance . He thrived for excellence , mediocrity affected him.He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn't believe in. He didn't take calls of the high and mighty if he didn't want to . He didn't care about money, I've seen him return pay checks worth crores . If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing , he would . He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way . Cos frankly my dear he didn't give a damn . He was my best friend , my special son. He was my Mozart. He's given me music , culture , art , stars , poetry, books and most importantly , memories. He didn't care about most people or what they thought of him . I think he barely had three friends that he really cared about . I was one of them and for that I will always be thankful . He touched every single person's life and path he crossed . Knowing Rajput was loving him. I just want everyone to know and remember him for the person he really was . Not this manufactured version the peddlers are trying to sell. Maybe he was too good for all of you . He was pure diamond . Maybe you all didn't recognise that cos you are only used to plastic . You didn't deserve him. He was intelligent beyond belief and some of you can barely read. And you know what ? He didn't care about all of you or your dumb opinions then . He won't care any less now . But I do . Protecting his legacy is important to me . So setting the record straight once and for all .
Rohini Iyer was not at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, despite describing herself as one of the friends he cared about. In a previous post, she explained why:
I didn't come to say goodbye to you today because saying goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting. I will remember you every single day of my life and specially every insomniac night. I will not search for you in the stars you loved because I know you are around me smiling and shining like the entire galaxy you are !
After starring as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che!. His featured in films like Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Chhichhore and Drive and had a film calledDil Bechara ready for release before the coronavirus lockdown hit.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)