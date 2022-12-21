Former Bigg Boss Star Himanshi Khurana Slams Reality Shows: Makers Have Their Favourites

Himanshi Khurana shared this image. (courtesy: iamhimanshikhurana)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, in her latest series of tweets, slammed TV reality shows without naming any in particular. She began the tweet with these words: "People normally judge you on the basis of how a particular reality show presents you as a person. The fragile minds of the audience don't have an idea about what goes on behind the camera." She added that the makers often have a few "favourites" that they project a certain way to the audience. "The makers have their favourites whom they want to present as the hero and the others are presented with a negative image. Unfortunately when fans get into the trap they start targeting the one who is shown against their favourite celeb," she added.

Himanshi also wrote that the contestants who are not favourites, are often trolled. "They troll and degrade them to a level that affects one's mind so much that one goes into depression. When that person comes out and speaks about the mental health and issues he or she is dealing with, it is made fun of," she tweeted, adding, "But when that person takes a harsh step by ending his or her life the same people say that he or she should have spoken about it. Have never understood the double standards of society."

Read Himanshi Khurana's tweets here:

Himanshi Khurana is a singer and model who appears in Punjabi films. She became a household name after starring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana is known for her work in films including Afsar, Leather Life and Sadda Haq. She also starred in a couple of music videos after Bigg Boss 13, including Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Afsos Karoge, among others.