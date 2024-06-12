Sharvari On Working In YRF's Spy Universe Film: 'I Am Over The Moon'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sharvari)

Actor Sharvari has been on a roll. Her latest film 'Munjya' has garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Speaking to ANI, the young artiste expressed her gratitude towards fans for appreciating her movie.

"I have waited to receive this kind of appreciation for so long...I am seriously out of words. The audience is giving immense love to our film. My mother is so proud of me...she has been with me through thick and thin and when she saw this film she said that she is proud of me. It meant so much. There's nothing better than receiving blessings from people. I remember when I surprised fans by visiting a theatre screening of 'Munjya', one woman came to me and blessed me. I am extremely grateful for all the love," Sharvari said.

'Munjya', a horror-comedy, has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

In the coming months, Sharvari will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in YRF's spy universe film. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Talking about it, she shared, "I am over the moon. Working on (YRF's spy universe film) is a big responsibility. I have always dreamt of working in big films...so it feels great when your dreams get fulfilled."

She also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham in her kitty. She described it as a "special film."

"Vedaa is a special film. Also, it's my first titular role....can't wait for the audience to watch it. The film also delivers an important message to the society," Sharvari added.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Vedaa' is scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day.

