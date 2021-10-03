For Twinkle Khanna, 'Sunday Morning Is Truly Special' In London. Because, Son Aarav

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared a photo with Aarav on Sunday

Aarav is pursuing his higher studies in London

"London diaries," wrote Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, on Sunday, shared an adorable photo with her son Aarav from London and accompanied it with an equally adorable caption. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna flew back to London, where their son is pursuing his higher studies and where the actor is shooting for his new project, last month after performing the final rites of his mother. In Twinkle Khanna's latest post, Aarav can be seen giving a peck on her forehead. "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries," the actress-turned-author wrote in the caption.

See Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, married Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. The couple welcomed Aarav on September 15 in 2002 and daughter Nitara on September 25, 2012.

Recently, Twinkle shared a series of photos of herself and Akshay Kumar from a café in London and wrote an ROFL note about marriage. Her hilarious caption read: "My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck! #marriagediaries #bestfriends."

Twinkle is the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.

Akshay Kumar has delivered blockbusters like Baby, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Special 26, Oh My God!, Heyy Babyy and Mr And Mrs Khiladi, among many others. He has a couple of films lined up - Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Panday and Atrangi Re.