For That Perfect Shot, 'Hitch Your Wagon To A Star.' In This Case, Parineeti Chopra

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a brand new picture from a photoshoot he did recently. His muse for the shoot was Parineeti Chopra. He didn't specify if it was a click for his annual calendar or a picture from a random photoshoot that he did with the Saina star. Either way, we love it. The picture features Parineeti Chopra sitting pretty in a (wait for it) bright yellow wagon. She has her hair styled in loose curls and can be seen with minimal make-up and a subtle smile on her face. Sharing the picture on his Instagram profile, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "Hitch your wagon to a star."

Check out the picture here:

Last year, Parineeti Chopra made a stunning appearance in Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar, which also featured other Bollywood's A-listers from the Bachchans to Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal among other stars. For the shoot last year, she paired a black corset with a leather jacket and matching pants. Smokey eyes, flowy hair and biker gloves added to her look.

Sharing her look last year, she wrote: "Shooting for Dabboo's calendar usually means I am leaving for my NYE holiday that night! Haha! Always the last shot of the year. Thanks once again Dabboo and Manisha."

Parineeti Chopra has had back-to-back films releases this year. Other than the Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix's The Girl On The Train. Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade and Kill Dil among others.