For Thanksgiving, Preity Zinta Flies From India To Meet 'Pati Parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared this picture with Gene Goodenough (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Best way to spend Thanksgiving," wrote Preity "Sweetest. God bless the both of you," commented Manisha Preity's Bhaiaji Superhit hit the screens today

Actress Preity Zinta quickly wrapped up her professional commitments in India to spend Thanksgiving with husband Gene Goodenough, who stays in Los Angeles. Preity shuttles between the US and India after her wedding and was recently busy promoting her film Bhaiaji Superhit here. "Best way to spend Thanksgiving is by taking a long flight and meeting my pati parmeshwar Gene Goodenough," the 43-year-old actress captioned her post, adding hashtags like 'Happy Thanksgiving' and 'Hubby.' However, it is not clear whether Preity flew to Los Angeles or they met at a common place. Actress Manisha Koirala commented on the picture and wrote, "Sweetest. God bless the both of you" and celebrity fitness instructor Deanne Panday wished the couple a happy Thanksgiving.

Take a look at the picture here.

Bhaiaji Superhit is Preity Zinta's film with Sunny Deol. This is her first film in four years. In 2013's Ishkq in Paris, she appeared in a full-fledged role and the next year, she did a cameo for Saif Ali Khan's Happy Ending.

Bhaiaji Superhit, which also stars Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade, is directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film's release date was rescheduled a couple of times.

Meanwhile, during her stay in India, Preity Zinta was embroiled in a controversy related to the ongoing #MeToo movement. Preity was criticised heavily for an interview on #MeToo, which she claimed to have been "edited to trivialise." Later, she posted an apology for "hurting sentiments" and explained what her comments had really meant.

Apart from being an actress, Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, an IPL team.