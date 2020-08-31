For Pranab Mukherjee, Tributes From Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn And Other Stars

A file photo of Kamal Haasan with Pranab Mukherjee. (courtesy: ikamalhaasan)

Members of the Indian film industry poured their hearts out on social media after the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. He was 84. The film fraternity paid tribute to the late politician on Twitter. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, in his eulogy piece, wrote: "In his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defense, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly."

"India loses a great statesman and respected leader. My condolences to the family," tweeted actor Ajay Devgn.

In her tweet, Taapsee Pannu recalled her meeting with the former President and wrote: "Had the honour of meeting him, watching Pink in his presence, followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words and gesture that day. You will be missed, Sir."

Sharing a throwback picture with Pranab Mukherjee, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Deeply Saddened. A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri Pranab Mukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to Abhijit ji, the entire family and his millions of followers."

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. It was a moment of great pride for Raj Kundra and me to have met and received our awards from you. Rest in peace Sir," tweeted Shilpa Shetty.

Here are some more tweets shared by film stars:

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of you," Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on Monday.