For New Nani Soni Razdan Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Is A 'Blessing'

New Nani (grandmother) Soni Razdan has been over the moon ever since the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, a daughter. On Wednesday night, Soni Razdan attended the Uunchai screening in Mumbai, and for the first time, she spoke about her granddaughter at the event. Calling the newborn "kudrat ka daan (a blessing from nature)," Soni Razdan told paparazzi at the screening, "Aap keh sakte hain yeh ek daan hai, blessing hain, kudrat ka daan hai (you can call it a blessing from nature). We're just very, very happy, thankful and grateful that everything has gone off well," as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter's well-being, Soni Razdan added, "Baby is good, the mother is good. Everybody is safe. Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai (there are fears, when a woman is about to give birth). This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, sab sahi salamat ho jaye (we pray that all goes well). And of course, we are very, very happy," as per a report in Hindustan Times.

When asked if she gave any tips to her daughter and new mommy Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan said, "Haan bohut sare tips dete rehte hai (yes, I give her many tips). Ek maa hoon mein, tips kaise nahi doongi, bohut sari tips dee hain (I am a mother, how will I not give Alia any tips. I have shared many tips)." She added," Alia is a mother, she has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on November 6. Announcing her fans about the arrival of her daughter, Alia dropped an adorable post, which read, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!!"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married earlier this year in April after dating for several years.