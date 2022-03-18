Holi 2022: A Bollywood Playlist For Your Party

Holi 2022: A film still of Balam Pichkari

Do me a favour let's play Holi…Bollywood has a song for every occasion. Be it a Friday night party or a festival, you will find a track that will set the mood right. After all, without good music, the celebrations can fall flat. And, we don't want that, right? And, to get everything on point for this festival of colours, we have prepared a playlist for your party. Worry not, you can thank us later. Here's a list of Bollywood songs that can uplift the mood on Holi:

Balam Pichkari

This song from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the aptest Bollywood numbers from the recent decade. The music was composed by Pritam Chakraborty while vocals were given by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade.

Ghungroo

Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao's peppy vocals coupled with upbeat music makes this one a party number any day. Want to groove to a song during Holi? This Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor song is perfect for it.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

Sassy moves and upbeat vibes can make the mood for Holi. Add this Befikre song to your festive playlist for that effect. Whether it's an evening party or a daytime splash in colours, this song is just right.

Gallan Goodiyaan

This Dil Dhadakne Do number has stayed with us over the years. Thanks to the party vibes and loud music. What more do you need?

Aankh Marey

When Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh And Kumar Sanu join their voices for a song, there's no way that it can fall flat. This number from Ranveer Singh's Simba is another peppy song for the Holi mood.

Nagada Sang Dhol

If you want a more festive mood with traditional drumbeats and strong vocals, this song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is the one for you.

Malhari

Another song that can make you jump up to its beats is Ranveer Singh's Malhari. The Bajirao Mastani number has royal candour mixed with powerful beats. We just can't miss its upbeat vibe during Holi.

Enjoy these songs for Holi.