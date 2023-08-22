For Fangirl Nushrratt Bharuccha, Working With Ranbir Kapoor Was 'Like A Dream Come True'

Still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. (courtesy: NetflixIndia)

Earlier this year, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha surprised fans by appearing in a cameo in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While the actress was hailed by fans for her stunning screen presence, for Nushrratt, acting alongside her "'favourite actor" Ranbir Kapoor meant so much more. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Akelli, said that working for 6 days in 3 scenes with Ranbir Kapoor was a "'dream come true" for her. "He is my favourite actor. From the moment he started coming in films, he is one such actor I had to watch on screen, no matter what he did. 6 days of shoot, 3 scenes with him, it was a dream come true for me creatively. Every actor has a wish that kaash main iske saath kaam kar saku (I wish I could work with this actor) and that for me has been Ranbir Kapoor."

Talking about her experience while appearing in a cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Nushrratt said, "It could not have been a better film to do that cameo. It was like a homecoming"

Last month, the actress was also pictured at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor as they were seen chatting and exiting the premises. On being asked about the video, Nushrratt clarified that "it was luck by chance, we just happened to be on the same flight. I just ran into him on the flight."

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha, who starred in the first instalment of the 2019 hit film Dream Girl, in a recent interview with Times of India, opened up on how she feels about not being a part of Dream Girl 2, in which Ayushmann Khurrana has retained his role, while Ananya Panday is the new addition to the star cast.

"My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So, for me the whole setup and the whole team are special. Of course, it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I'm going to be cheering for them, watching the first-day first show, and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores," the actress was quoted as saying.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is best known for starring in films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl to name a few.