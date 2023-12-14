For Andre Braugher, A Moving Tribute From Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Star Melissa Fumero: 'Really Thought I'd See You Again'

Melissa Fumero posted this throwback. (courtesy: melissafumero)

Andre Braugher, who starred as Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died at the age of 61. Melissa Fumero, who starred as Amy Santiago in the comedy series, shared a tribute for her late co-star. She posted a set of throwback photos with Andre Braugher and wrote in her Instagram profile, "I love this first picture. The moment before that photo is Andre and me sitting on a little wooden deck over looking the ocean in Malibu. We were having our first, of many, deep conversations.... When out of a nowhere a big wave splashes the rocks below us, and we get hit! We get so startled that we jump up and run off the deck.....And then crack up laughing. We were shooting the Beach House episode," she wrote.

Melissa added in her emotional tribute, "I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fume. I will remember so much."

She signed off the post with these words, "I really thought I'd see you again.My deepest condolences to Andre's family, to Ami, to the boys, and to all his friends and loved ones. It was an honor to be in your orbit for a time, Sir. May you Rest in Peace my friend.#ninenine."

Read the post here:

Andre Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews also paid tribute to him on social media. Other than Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher had featured in Homicide: Life On The Street, Glory, Kojak, Hack, House MD. His acting credits also included City of Angels, Frequency, Poseidon, Primal Fear, Duets, The Mist, Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, Salt and The Gambler.