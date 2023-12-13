To Andre Braugher, Tributes From His Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Stars. It's OK To Cry

A throwback photo of Andre Braugher. (courtesy: terrycrews)

Veteran actor Andre Braugher, best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, died at the age of 61. His co-stars from the police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, paid tributes to him on social media. Andre Braugher starred as Captain Raymond Holt in the series. Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews and other members of the cast, united with grief, paid tributes to the late actor. Joe Lo Truglio, who starred as Charles Boyle in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in his tribute for co-star Andre Braugher, wrote, "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami."

Joe Lo Truglio added in his tribute, "I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well...*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*...but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

Chelsea Peretti, who starred as Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote, "Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't."

Terry Crews, who starred as Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, remembering his co-star, wrote, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. #ninenine."

Dirk Blocker, who starred as Detective Michael Hitchcock in the popular TV series, wrote this for his co-star, "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

Joel McKinnon Miller, who played the role of Detective Norm Scully on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, remembering his co-star, wrote, "An actor prepares... Sending love to Andre's family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99."

Film body SAG-AFTRA also paid tribute to the late actor. "We are saddened to hear of Andre Braugher's passing. Best known for 'Men of a Certain Age and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he was a dynamic performer in drama and comedy. He will be deeply missed. Our condolences to his family and friends. #SagAftraMember since 1989," the tribute read.

Writer-director Steven Canals, in his eulogy for Andre Braugher, wrote, "Andre Braugher was a megawatt talent. Reliable, dependable, emotional. Whenever he was part of a cast I knew it meant the show would be great. Rest well, sir."

Cinematographer Rick Page, who worked in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote in his tribute, "Rest easy friend. All love, all heart.#AndreBraugher #CaptainHolt #Brooklyn99 #NineNineForever Heartbroken."

Besides his works in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, Andre Braugher also featured in Glory, Kojak, Hack, House MD. His other roles included City of Angels, Frequency, Poseidon, Primal Fear, Duets, The Mist, Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, Salt and The Gambler, to name a few.