Brooklyn Nine-Nine Reunion Post Eclipsed By Comments On Captain Holt (Andre Braugher)

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine pictured together. (courtesy: stephaniebeatriz)

If you are a fan of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, you will want to head straight to Stephanie Beatriz's Instagram page. The actress has posted a picture from the cast reunion. In the Instagram post, we can see Stephanie posing alongside Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, and others near a dining table. They are flashing radiant smiles at the camera. Well, just like most of us, the cast also missed Andre Braugher. How do we know? Stephanie has tagged Andre to the picture. For the unversed, Andre, who played the role of Raymond Holt aka Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died in December last year. Alongside the post, Stephanie wrote, “Nine-Nine Forever.” She has also added a white heart emoji.

After seeing the post, Andre Braugher's fans flooded the comment section. One person wrote, “I like to believe that it's Captain Holt who's taking the picture.” An Instagram user said, “Love how you tagged Andre on top. Captain Holt is always with you all.” Echoing a similar sentiment, a person added, “We miss you, Captain Dad!” “The Captain tag broke me,” read a comment. Many echoed, “Can't believe Andre is gone.”

After the death of Andre Braugher, the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine paid heart-wrenching tribute on social media. Andy Samberg, who played the role of Jake Peralta in the series, wrote, “So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami."

Joe Lo Truglio, who acted as Charles Boyle in Brooklyn Nine-Nine said, "I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well...*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*...but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher appeared in City of Angels, The Gambler, Homicide: Life on the Street, Gideon's Crossing, and American Experience.