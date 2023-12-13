Andre Braugher Dies At 61: 5 Points On 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor

Andre Braugher was born in Chicago on July 1, 1962. According to The Independent, he attended St. Ignatius College Prep for high school. He later earned a scholarship to Stanford University, where he graduated with a BA in theatre in 1984. He then attended the famed Julliard School's Drama Division, from which he graduated in 1988.

Mr Braugher was best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' from 2013 until 2021. He was also known for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama 'Homicide: Life on the Street'.

In 1998, Mr Braugher won a lead actor Emmy for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on 'Homicide: Life on Street'. In 2006, he won a second Emmy for playing heist crew leader Nick Atwater in the FX mini-series 'Thief'.

Mr Braugher's first film role was in 1989's Glory, opposite Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington. He played Thomas Searles, a free Black man who joined the first Black regiment. He appeared in feature films including, 'City of Angels,' 'Frequency', 'Poseidon', 'Primal Fear', 'Duets', 'The Mist', 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer', 'Salt' and 'The Gambler'.