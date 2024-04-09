Fly Me To The Moon Trailer: Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum Fake Moon Landing In 1960s Space Race

A still from Fly Me To The Moon trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The highly anticipated trailer of Fly Me To The Moon has finally dropped, offering viewers a glimpse into the romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the film is set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 moon launch in 1968 and is slated to hit theatres on July 14. In the film, Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Kelly Jones, a savvy marketing whiz enlisted to boost NASA's public image during the space race frenzy. However, her efforts to enhance the agency's reputation take an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Channing Tatum's character, Cole Davis, the launch director. Sparks fly between the two as they navigate the high-pressure environment, with Channing Tatum cautioning Scarlett Johansson about the consequences of staging a fake moon landing as a backup plan.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers are treated to glimpses of the chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1960s space race. Their characters find themselves embroiled in a daring scheme to evade the Russians.

Fly Me To The Moon also stars Jim Rash, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson in key roles. Scarlett Johansson also serves as one of the film's producers.

According to reports from Variety, Apple secured the rights to the film after a fierce bidding war in 2022. Originally helmed by Jason Bateman, the film underwent a change in direction before landing in Greg Berlanti's hands. Channing Tatum also stepped into the role which was previously offered to Chris Evans.

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson played the role of Midge Campbell in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and voiced a character in Paramount's upcoming animated feature, Transformers One. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum was seen in Magic Mike's Last Dance and has an upcoming role in the thriller Blink Twice, directed by Zoe Kravitz.