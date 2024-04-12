Flipping Through The Pages Of Priyanka Chopra's France Diaries. Bonus - Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is currently in France for the shooting of her next project Heads Of State. The actress shared some pictures from her work life. "Lately," she captioned her album from France. The first picture happens to be a mirror selfie. She also posted a super cute picture with daughter Malti Marie. Some BTS shots from the sets of Heads of State completed her album. She also posted another selfie from her dressing room with her team by her side. Priyanka Chopra will star in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The couple, along with daughter Malti Marie, celebrated Holi in India this year. Check out the photos here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes. Matrix 4 to name a few.