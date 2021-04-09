Flashback Friday: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Is A 90s Nostalgia Trip

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

If there is a throwback worthy of your eyes, it is Karisma Kapoor's. The actress, who often treats her online family to delightful blasts from the past, has done it again. She checked into Instagram to take us down memory lane and we are here in the 90s. The 46-year-old actress mined one helluva memory, looking every bit of a diva. Always an epitome of style, Karisma, is seen wearing a white outfit and a pair of statement earrings. For the mane, she pulls a classic Karisma, leaving her hair open in dense curls. In the photo, Karisma matched her dark eyeliner with thick brows. She continued to play up her heavy kohl-rimmed eyes with glossy lips for company.

Karisma reserves certain days to time travel into the past. A quick scroll through her Instagram profile validates her love for family, fashion, fitness and flashbacks.

She wowed in a yellow chiffon saree in this old photo. This was taken in Switzerland during the shooting of the film Jeet.

Karisma looks cool in this trendy denim outfit which she wore while shooting for the song Dheere Dheere Chalna in the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

Sporting a bronze look, Karisma stuns in a shot from her film Biwi No.1.

No points for guessing. Karisma shares a moment of friendship with her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Karisma brought back vivid memories with a still from Chal Mere Bhai.

Govinda was her frequent co-star and this one was from a song they shot in Paris for the hit comedy film Hero No.1.

The stunning scene showing a beautiful cheetah in the same frame as the actress was taken during the filming of Shikari.

This one you cannot go wrong with. Karisma and Aamir Khan gave us memories to cherish for years with the film Raja Hindustani.

Here are some more beautiful portraits shared by Karisma Kapoor from the 90s:

