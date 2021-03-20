Karisma Kapoor's Well Spent Afternoon With Cousins Nikhil And Nitasha Nanda. See Pics

Karisma Kapoor shared this on her Instagram (courtesy therealkarismakapoor )

What does a "lovely afternoon" look like? Head to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post for reference. The 46-year-old actress is currently in the National Capital, where she is catching up with her cousins Nikhil Nanda and Nitasha Nanda. Karisma Kapoor flew in to Delhi on Thursday to celebrate the birthday of Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil and Nitasha's mother Ritu Nanda, who died last year, was the sister of Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor and Riddhima's father Rishi Kapoor. On Saturday, Karisma checked into Instagram to share a glimpse of her weekend diaries. Posing with Nikhil and Nitasha at the garden, Karisma wrote: "Lovely afternoon with my cousins." On her Instagram story, Karisma also shared a photo of her doing gardening.

Earlier on Friday, Karisma embraced the TGIF mood lazing around on the couch. Here's what she posted.

On Thursday night, Nikhil Nanda's birthday party turned out to be a fam-jam of sorts, which included not only Karisma but also Jaya Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others. For the uninitiated, Nikhil Nanda is married to Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta. His cousin Karisma was once engaged to Ms Bachchan's son Abhishek. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima also lives in Delhi with her family - she's a jewellery designer. Karisma and Riddhima shared these moments from the birthday fam-jam on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor is best known for starring in films such as Raja Hindustani, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, among others. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor last featured in 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. She was last seen in the web show Mentalhood, which marked her web series debut.