Fitness Freak Katrina Kaif Describes Her Workout Routine As 'Madness'

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

When Katrina Kaif is not busy shooting for her films, the actress is spotted at the gyms, burning off extra calories. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Katrina Kaif's workout routines are definitely not for the faint-hearted and her latest Instagram entry proves why. The 36-year-old actress' latest set of adrenaline-laced videos offer a perfect dose of mid-week motivation for you to hit the gym. In the videos, Katrina can be seen pulling off some complicated Pilates moves with celebrity instructor Yasmin Karachiwala and her workout partner Reza Katani. Katrina captioned the video: "When Reza Katani is in town, you can always expect madness. Yasmin Karachiwala and my workout partner Rama returns."

Check out Katrina Kaif's gym motivation post here:

Katrina Kaif has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. The actress frequently delights her fans with posts pertaining to fitness. Here's some mid-week motivation for you to hit the gym, courtesy Katrina Kaif:

Katrina's workout routine also includes dance sessions.

Speaking of her fitness routines earlier this year, Katrina, in an interview with news agency IANS, said, "There are times when I just do yoga or Pilates because my film demands a character which is a little more easy and softer... Someone who looks like she doesn't go to the gym. For Bharat, I just did Pilates, yoga, walking and gentle cardio."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The actress recently launched her beauty line KayByKatrina.