First Pic: Meet Behati Prinsloo And Adam Levine's Daughter Gio

On the occasion of Father's Day, Behati Prinsloo posted a picture of Adam Levine's cradling baby Gio in his arms

Entertainment | | Updated: June 18, 2018 11:30 IST
Behati Prinsloo shared this picture of Adam Levine and daughter Gio (Image courtesy: behatiprinsloo)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My first baby holding our second baby," Behati Prinsloo wrote
  2. She also thanked her dad in the post
  3. The couple are already parents to a one-year-old daughter
Behati Prinsloo has shared an adorable first glimpse of her and Adam Levine's newborn. The Victoria's Secret model, on the occasion of Father's Day, posted a picture of the Maroon 5 frontman cradling baby Gio in his arms. "My first baby holding our second baby.....," Prinsloo wrote. "Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I'm so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. "

She further gave a shoutout to her own father.

"To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what I would want in a husband and father one day," she continued. "The way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER."
 


Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Gio Grace Levine in February.

They are already parents to a one-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

