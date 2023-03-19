'First Of Many Selfies' Of Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel From Their Honeymoon

Dalljiet Kaur shared this picture. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

Dalljiet Kaur, who got married to businessman Nikhil Patel on Saturday, has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos. As the actress jetted off for her honeymoon, she dropped a first selfie with her husband Nikhil on her Instagram stories. In the image, the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits as they flash their million-dollar smile for the camera. It seems the photo was clicked at the airport. Sharing the post, Dalljiet wrote, "First of manyyy selfies of our honeymoon," followed by a heart emoticon.

Before jetting off, Dalljiet Kaur dropped a fun video in which the actress can be seen sitting in a luggage trolley while Nikhil Patel pulls the trolley. Sharing the post, Dalljiet wrote, "Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let's call this one our "Honeymoon"!" In the video, the newlyweds can be seen in their wedding outfits - Dalljiet looks beautiful in white bridal wear with a red dupatta, while Nikhil looks dapper in a matching sherwani.

Dalljiet Kaur treated her Insta family to dreamy wedding pictures and captioned it as "Mr and Mrs Patel." Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "Congratulationssss". Pavita Punia wrote, "Bahot bahot badhai.. khoob saari khushiyaan sath rahein. (Many many congratulations.. May all the happiness stay together )." Nisha Rawal commented, "Many many many many congratulations."

Meanwhile, earlier Dalljiet Kaur was married to Shalin Bhanot, but they parted ways in 2015. They are parents to a son Jaydon Kaur.