Dalljiet Kaur And Nik Patel Are Now Married. See Pics Of The Newlyweds

Dalljiet Kaur shared this image. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

Congratulations, Dalljiet Kaur and Nik Patel. The couple are officially married now. They had a beautiful wedding in the presence of family and close friends on Saturday. Now, the newlyweds have treated their fans to the first pictures as husband and wife. “Mr and Mrs Patel,” they captioned the post. The actress looks gorgeous in a white bridal lehenga designed by Anjalli Lilarhia. She completed her look with a red dupatta and matching jewellery. Nik complemented her in a white sherwani and a safa in the same shade. In some photos, the couple are seen performing the wedding rituals. There's also one photo that features the newlyweds posing with their children from previous marriages. Dalljiet's son Jaydon was born to her and ex-husband Shalin Bhanot in 2014. Friends of Dalljiet Kaur and Nik Patel congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Nik Patel and the actress will move to the Kenyan capital Nairobi after marriage. See the first pictures from the wedding here:

The bride, Dalljiet Kaur, also wrote about a new beginning in a separate Instagram post. She shared solo pictures of herself in her wedding lehenga and wrote: “And a new chapter begins.”

Actress Karishma Tanna, who attended the wedding of Dalljiet Kaur and Nik Patek, shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram Stories. “Just married,” read the caption.

Dalljiet Kaur kept her fans updated about her wedding festivities on social media. While sharing photos from her sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, she wrote, “My heart is full today. With so much love and happiness. Sangeet and mehendi done right! Nik Patel, I love you!” Dalljiet looks stunning in a pastel green traditional outfit.

If you want to see how it all started for Dalljiet Kaur and Nik Patel, we have a perfect post for you. The actress recently shared a video, which shows the businessman proposing to her in Nepal. “6 days to go until the biggest day of our lives! My heart is racing, and emotions are overflowing. Today onwards, I will be giving you all a sneak peak into our journey ahead, but first…. lemme show you how it all started! Here is a glimpse of the most romantic proposal in Kathmandu, Nepal,” read the caption.

Dalljiet Kaur reportedly met Nik Patel at a party in Dubai, and soon they started dating. The businessman has two daughters from his previous marriage.