<i>Blackmail</i> Poster: First Look Of GV Prakash's Film Out

Actor Mohan Ravi on Saturday released the first look of director Mu Muran's much-awaited action entertainer Blackmail, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Mohan Ravi wrote, “Happy to launch the first look poster of @jds_filmfactory First feature film, BLACKMAIL directed by @mumaran1 #jdsfilmfactory #blackmailFirstLook”

Actor G V Prakash plays the lead in the film along with actress Teju Ashwini. Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actor Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar in pivotal roles.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

In the first look poster of Blackmail, G V Prakash is seen standing next to a motor bike, the number plate of which reads ‘Money'. He sports a perplexed look, giving the impression that he is both anxious and at the same time, unsure of what is to happen next.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by well-known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film is being scored by Sam C S while editing for the film is being taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup is being taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

Although the makers haven't disclosed a release date for the film, they have given away the fact that they intend to release the film in May this year.

