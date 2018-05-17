Finally, Surbhi Jyoti In, But Not As, Naagin 3

Folks, finally, Surbhi Jyoti was introduced on Ekta Kapoor's much-anticipated show Naagin 3. Surbhi shared a picture of herself, which appears to be from the sets of the show, and wrote, "Well hello there Naagin 3." In the picture, Surbhi is dressed as a bride in a red and golden lehenga and wears heavy jewellery. Ekta also re-posted Surbhi's picture and welcomed her. However, with the post, she clarified that the actress doesn't play the role of a snake woman ('Naagin') on the show, unlike Anita Hassanandini and Karishma Tanna. "Welcome to the folklore franchise. Hello right back. #NotNaaginButInNaagin," wrote Ekta.
Karishma Tanna was introduced as the show's 'first Naagin.'
The Internet was not happy with Karishma being a part of the show. Comments such as "we want Mouni Roy back" and "Karishma Tanna is a bad choice for Naagin" were posted.
And, Anita Hassanandini's character was introduced after her.
The promo of Naagin 3, featuring Karishma and Anita was unveiled on Wednesday.
CommentsMouni Roy had headlined both the previous seasons of Naagin. She defended Karishma Tanna and wished her good luck. "She (Mouni) has left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her. It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show." Karishma wrote while sharing Mouni's video message.
Naagin 3 also stars Rajat Tokas, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pearl V Puri. The show will air from the first week of June.