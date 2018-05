Finally, Surbhi Jyoti In, But Not As, Naagin 3

Subhi Jyoti in Naagin 3 (Image courtesy: surbhijyoti)

Highlights "Not Naagin but in Naagin," wrote Ekta Kapoor Anita Hassanandini and Karishma Tanna are also part of the show The Internet was not happy with Karishma being a part of Naagin 3

Well hello there #naagin3 A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on May 16, 2018 at 10:38pm PDT

Folks, finally, Surbhi Jyoti was introduced on Ekta Kapoor's much-anticipated show Naagin 3. Surbhi shared a picture of herself, which appears to be from the sets of the show, and wrote, "Well hello there." In the picture, Surbhi is dressed as a bride in a red and goldenand wears heavy jewellery. Ekta also re-posted Surbhi's picture and welcomed her. However, with the post, she clarified that the actress doesn't play the role of a snake woman ('') on the show, unlike Anita Hassanandini and Karishma Tanna . "Welcome to the folklore franchise. Hello right back. #NotNaaginButInNaagin," wrote Ekta.Here's Surbhi Jyoti's picture.Karishma Tanna was introduced as the show's 'first.'The Internet was not happy with Karishma being a part of the show. Comments such as "we want Mouni Roy back" and "Karishma Tanna is a bad choice for" were posted.And, Anita Hassanandini's character was introduced after her. The promo of Naagin 3, featuring Karishma and Anita was unveiled on Wednesday. Mouni Roy had headlined both the previous seasons of. She defended Karishma Tanna and wished her good luck. "She (Mouni) has left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her. It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show." Karishma wrote while sharing Mouni's video message.also stars Rajat Tokas, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pearl V Puri. The show will air from the first week of June.