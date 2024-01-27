Filmfare Awards 2024: Sam Bahadur Wins Big In Technical Category

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

The Curtain Raiser of the 69th Filmfare Awards kickstarted in Gujarat on Saturday with a ceremony that saw Sam Bahadur winning in three technical categories, including Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser ceremony, during which winners for technical categories, including cinematography, screenplay, costumes and editing, were announced. Ganesh Acharya won the Best Choreography Award for his work on the track What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 12th Fail took home the trophy for Best Editing, whereas SRK's Jawan was adjudged the winner of Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

Animal bagged the honours for Best Background Score and the Best Sound Design Award was shared by Animal and Sam Bahadur.

See the list of winners here:

Best Sound Design - Kunal Sharma for Sam Bahadur and Sync Cinema for Animal

Best Background Score - Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal

Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur

Best VFX- Red Chillies VFX for Jawan

Best Editing - Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Best Costume Design - Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur

Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three Of Us

Best Choreography - Ganesh Acharya for What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Action - Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues for Jawan

The awards in the main categories - both popular as well as critics will be announced on January 28.