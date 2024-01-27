Ahead Of Filmfare Awards, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana Fly To Gujarat. See Airport Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the airport.

The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards ceremony will be held in Gujarat on January 27 and 28. The curtain raiser event is slated to take place tonight, while the main awards will be handed out on Sunday night. Ahead of awards ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana flew out of Mumbai. The actors were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is set to host this year's Filmfare Awards, was pictured at the airport too. Earlier this month, a Filmfare Awards press conference was hosted in Mumbai, which was attended by Karan Johar and actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

See photos from the Mumbai airport here:

Ranbir Kapoor is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Animal. He is nominated alongside Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Dunki, Ranveer Singh for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 and Vicky Kaushal for Sam Bahadur, who is also nominated in the Best Actor (Critics) category for the film as well as in the best Supporting Actor Category for Dunki.

Speaking of the nominations this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial Animal leads the pack with 19 nominations across sections including - Popular Awards, Critics' Awards and Technical Awards. 12th Fail, a fan favourite, has been nominated in both the popular as well as the critics category for Best Film. Meanwhile, both Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal have received 2 nominations for Dunki, Jawan and Sam Bahadur and Dunki, respectively.

Watch this space for more updates on this year's Filmfare Awards.