Aruna Vasudev, Film Critic And Author, Dies At 88

Eminent film critic, curator, and author Aruna Vasudev, hailed as the 'mother of Asian cinema,' died on Thursday morning in a local hospital due to age-related complications, as confirmed by her close friend Neerja Sarin. Aruna Vasudev, 88, had been receiving treatment at a multi-speciality hospital for the past three weeks.

"She was not keeping well for some time. She had Alzheimer's and was suffering from other old age-related health issues as well. She died at the hospital this morning," Neerja Sarin told PTI.

Aruna Vasudev was the wife of the late diplomat Sunil Roy Chowdhury. She is survived by her daughter, graphic designer Yamini Roy Chowdhury, who is married to politician Varun Gandhi. The last rites are scheduled for 3 pm at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Born in pre-independent India, Aruna Vasudev's journey took her from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in global cinema. She played multiple roles throughout her life-film critic, author, editor, painter, documentary maker, trustee, and member of various panels-always championing Asian cinema.

Based in Delhi, Aruna Vasudev was the founder-editor of Cinemaya: The Asian Film Quarterly. She is also recognised for establishing Netpac nearly three decades ago, an international organisation that promotes Asian films.

Social media was flooded with messages of condolences for Vasudev.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she is "saddened" to hear about Vasudev's passing.

"She was the pioneer for making Asian films a genre to be talked about as a separate identity of its own. There are many laurels to her credit but I will always remember her for her warmth and radiant smile. Her observations were always insightful and I enjoyed being with her a lot. My condolences to her family. RIP dear dearest Aruna," Azmi wrote on Instagram.

Thank you for the movies, Aruna Vasudev, said film critic and author Namrata Joshi.

"Growing up 80s-90s Delhi, world cinema-specially from Asia & the Arab world-first came home to us because of the ceaseless untiring efforts of Aruna and Latika Padgaonkar through their Cinefan film festival and Cinemaya magazine," Joshi wrote on X.

"Rest in Peace, Aruna Ma'am... Thank you for curating one of the best film festivals in Delhi. A lot of us were introduced to some of the finest world cinema because of you. #arunavasudev," posted filmmaker Sania Hashmi.

Aruna Vasudev has also directed or produced around 20 documentaries, and edited or co-edited several books, including a translation from French into English of Jean-Claude Carriere's In Search of the Mahabharata: Notes of Travels in India with Peter Brook.

She was also the board member of Alliance Française de Delhi, a leading Indo-French cultural centre for French language and cultural immersion.

Aruna Vasudev studied at the Paris-based Institute (Institute for Advanced Film Studies) and later obtained a PhD in cinema from the University of Paris, Sorbonne, and has had a long association with France.

Her contribution to cinema and arts was praised by the government of France, which honoured her with some of the highest French cultural honours, including the Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters) in 2019 and Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) in 2002.

Neville Tuli, the founder of Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (TRIS), condoled the demise of his friend Vasudev, whom he described as the "epitome of a confident individuality rooted in a deep knowledge and appreciation for creativity, cinema, scholarship and genuine compassion".

"She carried her knowledge and leadership lightly, for it was a living energy, where her theory and practice had seamlessly fused into a daily ritual of frenetic creative thoughts, activities, and ways to communicate and support the building of a cinematic culture and awareness among one and all.

"Her thoughts were rooted in that rare desire to nurture the young & independent minded film enthusiasts who wanted to make cinema their life. Naturally, she did not suffer fools or mediocrity gladly," Tuli told PTI.

(Inputs from PTI)