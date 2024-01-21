Fighter Advance Booking: The Day One Status Of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

The sneak peeks of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter have truly impressed movie enthusiasts. Although the Siddharth Anand directorial is yet to hit the big screens, people have already started securing their seats in movie theatres. According to a report by Sacnilk, the action thriller has already collected ₹1.93 crore by selling 58,825 tickets (for day 1) through advance booking. Out of this, 24,095 tickets have been sold for the 2D Hindi version, 30,553 tickets for the 3D version, 3,364 tickets for IMAX 3D action, and 813 tickets are sold for the ultimate 4DX 3D experience.

On Monday, the makers released the official trailer of Fighter. The video begins with Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, guiding his "special response team," including Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone). They are instructed to build strong "interpersonal relations" as their most crucial weapon in the face of war. The setting then shifts to Jammu and Kashmir, where Hrithik, Deepika, and their friends enjoy their time. However, peace is disrupted by a terrorist attack in Pulwama, leading Hrithik and Deepika's elite team on a crucial mission. An airstrike from across the border follows in response.

Fighter revolves around Hrithik Roshan's character, a man on a mission, striving to save his country and avenge the fallen fighters. The answer to whether he succeeds unfolds only once the movie hits the big screen.

Fighter's sneak peeks are receiving love from both fans and celebrities alike. Earlier, superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a huge shout-out to the film's teaser. In his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, SRK expressed, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is the way Siddharth Anand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off." Last year, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Fighter director Siddharth Anand in Pathaan, which turned out to be a big hit.

The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik@deepikapadukone@AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off! https://t.co/lm7fAPbbG9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 8, 2023

Fighter will be released worldwide on January 25. The movie is jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.