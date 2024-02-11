Fighter Box Office Collection Day 17: Deepika Padukone's Film Is A Few Crores From 200

Image shared on X . (courtesy: HetTannaHere)

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is slowly inching towards the ₹200-crore mark. On day 17, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected ₹3.7 crore (across all languages) at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. The movie has amassed a total of ₹192.95 crore at the box office. Fighter marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises a gripping blend of action and drama.

In a BTS video released by makers, Fighter's director Siddharth Anand said, "The mission was to make a film on the Air Force which they can be proud of and is authentic. Obviously, we could not do any mockups. We used the real planes, real choppers, real bases, and real hangars. Fighter is something which has taken years, an insane amount of prep. (It) has taken hundreds of people, and thousands of storyboards."

“Apart from that, I wanted the manoeuvres of the plane, what they do, how they train, how they brief, what is the lingo they use,” the filmmaker added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote this about Fighter: “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) finds the love of her life even as she soars into the sky against all odds. Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh (Anil Kapoor) is a stickler for protocol who repeatedly shows why he is such a good leader. And the evil, big-talking terrorist, Azhar Akhtar (Rishabh Sawhney) spews venom without let and paves the way for a final extraction from across the border.”

“Fighter is entirely about how these four characters get to where they eventually do. The 166-minute film, especially its first half, abounds in dogfights and daring air sorties designed to demonstrate the courage of the fighter pilots. Some of the action is pretty impressive but none of it is likely to have you jump out of your seats in delight. There is little in the film that justifies its 3D format.” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Fighter was released on January 25.