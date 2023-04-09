Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan And Other Celebs Cannot Get Enough Of Anil Kapoor's 'Fighter Mode'

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor appears to have found the fountain of eternal youth. One look at his social media handles will explain why we and the rest of the country feel that way. The 66-year-old actor is celebrated for his age-defying looks and fitness levels as much as he is revered for his brilliant acting talent. A case in point is his latest Instagram video. In it, Anil Kapoor is seen running on the treadmill while wearing an oxygen mask. Adding further details in his caption, the actor shared that he was training for his upcoming film headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He wrote, “#Fighter Mode On.” The video of the high-altitude training earned the actor a lot of love and respect from his friends, fans, and colleagues.

The carousel contains both images and videos. In one of the clips, a voice can be heard saying, “9.5 kilometres per hour,” as Anil Kapoor runs on the treadmill.

Reacting to the post, Shilpa Shetty said, “Woah,” with a clap and evil-eye amulet emojis. While Neetu Kapoor replied with clap emojis, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff and Huma Qureshi responded with fire emoticons. Maniesh Paul said, “Man on a mission.” Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “Fighter (fire emoji).” Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Sir (salute emoji).” Bipasha Basu said, “Woah,” while Anil Kapoor's son-in-law Karan Boolani dropped bicep emojis.

See the post here:

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are a couple that people aspire to be like, and their Instagram posts are proof of that. Recently, the actor shared some heartwarming pictures of himself and his wife from their holiday in Altaussee, Austria. The couple looks adorable in the pictures while twinning in black outfits. In the image, Anil Kapoor looks dashing in his black coat, while his wife Sunita looks stunning against the picturesque background of Altaussee. Anil Kapoor captioned the images with "With love from Altaussee, Austria."

Anil Kapoor recently celebrated his wife's 58th birthday in a grand manner. The actor picked out some priceless pictures of himself and his wife and shared them on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt note. He expressed his gratitude for Sunita and how life with her has been nothing short of a dream that he is lucky enough to live each day. He thanked her for being his dream partner, friend, wife, and girl, always and forever. Sunita Kapoor replied with a love note, while sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts under the post. Other celebrities, including Chunky Panday, Dia Mirza, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, also shared birthday messages. Actor and friend Jackie Shroff wished the couple "happiness always."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in The Night Manager. alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The web series is the Hindi remake of a 2016 British series of the same name.