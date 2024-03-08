Fifty Shades Of Grey Star Dakota Johnson, Coldplay's Chris Martin Engaged After Dating For 6 Years: Report

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Cplayuk)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson are reportedly preparing to walk down the aisle after six years of dating, according to Mirror UK. As per the report, the couple got engaged but have kept details of their relationship private. Chris Martin reportedly proposed to Dakota Johnson, with blessings from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their children, Apple and Moses. The couple, who have been together for several years, have often been seen enjoying holidays together. A source close to the couple revealed, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

The way I never knew that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been dating for Almost SEVEN Years ??? pic.twitter.com/G4vMEaE5Fy — S 🇵🇸 (@VELVETHERHYTHM) March 7, 2024

Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson was spotted wearing an emerald green ring on her wedding finger at her 34th birthday celebration in LA last October, fueling speculation about their engagement. Additionally, Dakota Johnson recently expressed her desire for motherhood in an interview with Bustle Magazine. She said, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart. How do I feel about motherhood? I'm so open to that. I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like: ‘What a magical thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it. We're not here for very long, so if I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on.”

Last year, Chris Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow shared a selfie with Dakota Johnson on social media. Gwyneth Paltrow, who described Dakota Johnson as a "very good friend" during an Instagram Story Q&A in October 2023, further solidified their connection with another photo the following month, where they were seen smiling while holding hands. Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow married in 2003 and "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 before finalising their divorce in 2016. For the unversed, Chris Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017, according to People magazine.