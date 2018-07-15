FIFA World Cup 2018: What Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor And Abhishek Bachchan Have Posted

The final FIFA showdown is between France and Croatia (Courtesy arjunk26)

Just a few hours to the final showdown between France and Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Bollywood celebrities share on social media, who they are rooting for. Tonight is the final face-off between 1998 World Cup winner France and the underdog Croatian team, who have won many a hearts. Ranveer Singh confessed his unabashed support to the Croatian team in this World Cup. "The talent on display is amongst the very best in world football. Have rooted for Croatia's golden generation this entire World Cup. They will have to play the match of their lives against footballing giants France who are due a major tournament win," Ranveer wrote. But Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor did not reveal on their post, who they supporting in the finals. Here is what the actors shared on Twitter.



It all comes down to one game !!!

Who's excited for the finals ?

Pogba v/s Modric

Kante v/s Rakitic

Mbappe v/s Mandazukic

#fifaworldcup2018pic.twitter.com/EC1QCiTeIx — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 15, 2018

Who do you think will win today?#WorldCupRussia2018#Finals — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 15, 2018

The talent on display is amongst the very best in world football .

Have rooted for Croatia's golden generation this entire World Cup. They will have to play the match of their lives against footballing giants France who are due a major tournament win. #FrancevsCroatia — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 15, 2018



Bollywood celebrities and their love for football is not new. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Dino Morea have often been spotted playing friendly matches with their counterparts.



The first semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2018 was attended by the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by his children Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and grandchildren Navya Nanda and Agastya. Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani with younger son Anant Ambani also flew down to Russia to attend the semi-finals, which took place in St Petersburg.



Sagarika Ghatge and husband Zaheer Khan also flew down to Moscow, just before the FIFA World Cup finals. But we are yet to decipher whether the duo will be attending the finals, which will be held in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Sagarika also shared a photo with Nita Ambani, who were in Russia to witness the football mania live. Here are photos:

Electrifying Moscow !!! A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Jul 14, 2018 at 9:08am PDT



