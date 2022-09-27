Ranveer Singh Honoured With The 'Achiever Of The Year' Award. See Pic

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh recently added another feather to his cap. The actor, on Tuesday, was honoured with the "Achiever of the Year" award by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Sharing a picture of himself on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Thank you to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for honouring me with 'Achiever of the Year' award" with the hashtag FICCI Frames. In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing an ethnic outfit and holding the award in his hand. The actor's post was soon flooded with many comments from his fans. One of them wrote, "Congratulations my dear, you always deserve the best," while the other one wrote, "You are the true definition of hotness. It's either there is honey inside of you or you are naturally talented in sweetness... Big fan always."

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations, Ranveer! Another well-deserved honor!"

Just two weeks ago, Ranveer Singh had won the title of "Most Loved Hindi Actor In South India" at SIIMA Awards 2022. Sharing a picture from the event on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem!"

Recently, the actor also won the Best Actor title at Filmfare Awards 2022 for his performance in Kabir Khan's film 83.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Alia Bhatt.