Fatima Sana Shaikh's Been Waking Up To This Breathtaking View In Dharamshala. See Pics

Looking for actress Fatima Sana Shaikh? Well, she's currently in Himachal Pradesh, chilling in Dharamshala to be precise. The 29-year-old actress checked in on Instagram on Wednesday and posted two envy-inducing glimpses of her stay in the hill station. Both of Fatima Sana Shaikh's photos come with glimpses of the stunning view she's surrounded by during her stay at the resort. Surrounded by mountains and a scenic view, Fatima Sana Shaikh captioned her photos in just a few words: "Just chilling at Blossoms Village Resort." Here's the view the Dangal actress has been waking up to, take a look:

Fatima Sana Shaikh often trends for her quirky posts - she's always trying something new. Earlier, she posted this video of her learning skating skills, which turned out to be a huge hit on Instagram.

Fatima Sana Shaikh also trended for her fiery version of the "Don't Rush Challenge."

Fatima recently revealed that because of the pandemic situation, her current work status is "unemployed" but she's looking forward to bounce back soon. "Abhi toh jab COVID thoda kam ho jayega, khatam ho jayega, jaise sabko kaam milega, waise mujhe bhi milega. Abhi berozgaar baithe hain (Once the COVID situation settles and when everyone starts getting work, I will get work as well. Right now, I am unemployed)," she told a curious paparazzo.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is best known for her role in Dangal. She has also starred in films such as Thugs OF Hindostan and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and was last seen Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Fatima Sana Shaikh is expected to co-star with Anil Kapoor in an upcoming movie, for which they were in Rajasthan earlier this year.