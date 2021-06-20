Father's Day 2021: Gauahar Khan And Hina Khan Remember Their Dads With Emotional Posts

A throwback of Gauahar Khan with her father. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

On the occasion of Father's Day, TV stars Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan decided to remember their late fathers. Both the actresses lost their dads this year. An emotional Gauahar Khan handpicked a lovely picture from her wedding day, in which she can be seen happily posing with her father. Gauahar's father Zafar Ahmed Khan died of health complications in Match this year. The caption on Gauahar Khan's Father's Day-special post read: "I miss you! My hero. Happy Father's Day 2021. You are with me I know that. Zafar Ahmed Khan the coolest, most loving, most gentle father to us. #MyWeddingMemories #GAZAbKaHaiDin."

Read Gauahar Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, TV star Hina Khan too shared a Father's Day special post for her late dad, who died of cardiac arrest in April. The actress wrote in her post: "Indeed a Father's Day (truly)... June 20th, It's been two months today Dad. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let u see these pictures when they were clicked because I wanted to post them on a special day. Never did I think that I will be posting them today. You had to see these pictures dad... That's what we decided. Why? Miss you. Happy Father's Day Daddy. I love you."

This is the post Hina Khan shared:

Gauahar Khan worked with Hina during the latest season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 (where the two featured as 'seniors'), alongside Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Gauahar won season 7 of the TV reality show, while Hina Khan was the runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 11.