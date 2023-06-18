Father's Day 2023: How Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Celebs Celebrated

Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback image of her father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

It is Father's Day and our favourite Bollywood stars have left no stone unturned to wish their dads on the special occasion. From throwback pictures to warm notes, the internet is flooding with posts dedicated to fathers on the special day. On top of the list is Sanjay Dutt, who shared a special throwback image with his father, veteran actor, the late Sunil Dutt. In the image, the father and son look dapper dressed in suits. Sharing the photo, Sanjay Dutt said, “Happy Father's Day, Dad! You mean everything to me. Miss you dearly. Love you always!” Fans of the two stars have flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Arbaaz Khan also shared a bunch of images – new and old – of his father, legendary writer Salim Khan. The carousel includes images of Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan as children with their parents. That's not all. There is also an image of Salim Khan with his collaborator for several years Javed Akhtar. In more recent images, Salim Khan is also seen with his five children – Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita.

Sharing the images, Arbaaz Khan said, “Daddy,” with heart emojis. In response, filmmaker Farah Khan said, “He's the BEST.” Giorgia Andriani – who is rumoured to be dating Arbaaz Khan – wrote, “Don [heart emoji].”

Zeenat Aman too shared a beautiful throwback image with her father, actor- writer Amanullah Khan with a poignant note dedicated to him. “After a brief acting career, Aman Sahab went on to become a writer. Amongst other projects, he most famously worked on the screenplay and dialogues for Mughal-E-Azam and also Pakeezah. Though he was enormously talented and respected as a writer, I don't feel he ever got his just dues. I suppose writers rarely do…These are my few memories of my father. He passed away at the early age of 41, when I was still in school. I wish I had had the chance to spend more time with him. To know him not just through the lens of a child, but as a teenager and adult. Amongst the few possessions I hold close to my heart, is a volume of Urdu poetry that he wrote. I hope to have this translated and published some day.”

Zeenat Aman concluded the note saying, “One never gets too old to miss their parents. On Father's Day, I am thinking of my father Amanullah Khan, whose name I chose to make my own.”

Actress Bipasha Basu, who turned mom to a baby girl last year, shared a special post dedicated to her husband Karan Singh Grover on his first Father's Day. “The day we conceived Devi, her Father was born. Not a day passed by when @iamksgofficial didn't speak or sing to his daughter in my tummy. And from the day she was born… till now each day ,I witness the sweet magic of this father's love . Devi is the luckiest girl to have the most amazing father … her Papa. Her eyes light up with just his voice . It's no fun without papa … eating, playing, bathing, massage time, terrace time , dippy dippy time, naps- Papa always makes everything more fun. We love you, Papa. You are our everything. Thank you for being soooooo awesome. Happy first Father's Day to you, Karan Singh Grover.”

In the video, Karan Singh Grover is seen taking care of his daughter.

Sonam Kapoor too shared a bunch of throwback images and new pictures with her father Anil Kapoor and attached a warm note of gratitude. She said, “The hero on screen and our superhero in real life... Happy Father's Day Anil Kapoor! Love you daddy!! Thank you for setting the best example of what a husband and father should be for Rhea Kapoor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and I.” You can also catch glimpses of Sonam's siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the pictures.

Veteran filmmaker Karan Johar has also posted a tribute for his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, on the special occasion. Sharing a montage video of his late father, the doting son wrote, “My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics & my biggest reasons for everything I do. Thank you for making me a father Roohi & Yash! Dada loves you very very much. And thank you papa, for being the guiding light. If today I can be even half of the father figure as you, to my kids - I will consider that as my biggest victory,” and added a bunch of heart emojis.

Ananya Panday shared a special note for her father Chunky Panday and a throwback picture in which she is holding her as an infant. She said, "Inseparable ever since. Happy Father's Day to the best papa."

Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback image of her father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and said, "Out with a duck is better than being out for a duck any day!

Sanjay Kapoor too shared images of his late father Surinder Kapoor with Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor on the couple's wedding day. In another image, Surinder Kapoor is with his grandchildren. In the caption, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy Fathers Day [heart emoji].”

Superstar Allu Arjun also shared a special post in which he is seen with his father, veteran filmmaker Allu Aravind. In the caption, she said, “Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers in the world . Spl wishes to the best father in the world.”

Designer Masaba Gupta too shared a post with her father Viv Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra. She chose to share an image clicked at her wedding to Satyadeep Mishra, earlier this year.

