Father's Day 2025: Anushka Sharma's Post For Virat Kohli Features A Letter From Daughter Vamika

Cricketer Virat Kohli may be a hero to millions, but to his daughter Vamika, he is just the funny guy who tickles her and “plays make up”. Anushka Sharma's Father's Day post captured this side of him in the most endearing way. On the special occasion, the actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post that celebrated both her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, and her husband, Virat.

The post opened with a photo of her father, a tribute to the first man she “ever loved.” But it was the second frame that truly stole hearts online. Signed by the little one, the message on the card read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Vamika.”

Adding her own message, Anushka wrote in the caption, “To the first man I ever loved — and the first man our daughter did … Happy Father's Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”

See the post here:

Last November, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in Perth, Australia with their daughter Vamika. In the pictures shared by fans, the couple were seen sipping coffee outside a coffee shop while Vamika was sitting in her stroller.

Anushka sported a pink sweater teamed with blue denim while Virat looked dapper in an olive green sweatshirt paired with black cargo. Read the full story here.

Same month, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Virat Kohli with Vamika and son Akaay on the occasion of his birthday. The cricketer was seen holding their two kids in each arm.

The faces of the children were hidden by emojis. Anushka simply added a heart emoji in the caption. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017. The couple are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.