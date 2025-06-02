Virat Kohli Says He Was "Nervous" While Dating Anushka Sharma. Actress's One-Word Reaction

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have come together for a new advertisement campaign that offers a closer look into their relationship.

What

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma appear in a 3-minute 40-second commercial set in Dubai, where they are seen enjoying a vacation filled with adventure, romance and fun moments.

The ad opens with the two relaxing by a rooftop infinity pool, taking in the Dubai skyline. Looking at Virat, Anushka says, "My view is beautiful."

Their day continues with a lavish lunch, followed by paragliding over the beach. Even after the adventure, they are full of energy, seen dancing and having fun with other guests.

During a quiet moment, the couple notices another pair nearby and begins speculating about their relationship status. Virat observes the boy's nervousness and relates it to his own past. "He is nervous, mein bhi hota tha (Even I used to be)," he says.

They later head out for a romantic dinner in the desert and end the night camping by a fire, where Virat shares a romantic line that Anushka calls 'cheesy'. The ad wraps up with them planning their next holiday.

Background

In an earlier interview, Virat opened up about Anushka's impact on his life. "She has given me a new lease on life. I was not the most understanding or balanced person before I met her. She has inspired me to be a better human being, and I feel blessed to spend my life with the most amazing woman I know. We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years."

The couple got married in Italy in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.

