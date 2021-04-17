Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19, Currently 'Under Home Quarantine'

Manish Malhotra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

As India is in the midst of battling the second wave of the COVID-19 currently, more celebrities are testing positive for the contagious virus every day. The recent celebrity to contract coronavirus is fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The 54-year-old fashion designer, on Friday night, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Manish Malhotra shared a picture with a positive sign on his Instagram feed. He further informed in the caption of the post that he has "immediately isolated" himself. "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine," he wrote in the caption of the post. He further informed his Instafam that he is following all "safety protocols" that have been advised to him by doctors. "I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care," Manish Malhotra added.

Several celebrities as well as fans of the fashion designer commented on his post with "get well soon" wishes for him. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is also battling the coronavirus right now after testing positive on April 5, wrote: "Get well soon mm." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: Tc my dearest Manish Malhotra." Sanjay Kapoor and Huma Qureshi also commented: "get well soon."

Last month, Manish Malhotra showcased his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had turned showstoppers for the fashion show that showcased Manish Malhotra's collection - Nooriyat. Although the show was wrapped up on March 20, the fashion designer often gets nostalgic about the grand event and shares throwback pictures and videos from the show.

Besides, Manish Malhotra, several other celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Rahul Roy, Rohit Saraf, Sumeet Vyas and Ashutosh Rana have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, have recovered and have tested negative for the virus.