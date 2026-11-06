"I Was In So Much Pain": Farrhana Bhatt Reveals Heavy Bleeding During <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Stunts

Farrhana Bhatt has opened up about the physical toll she experienced while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She suffered heavy bleeding and severe cramps after performing one of the stunts.

The actor, who finished fourth in the stunt-based reality show, said the experience was so painful that she struggled to even stand.

Speaking about her experience during an interaction with Hauterrfly on The Male Feminist podcast, Farrhana recalled the first stunt of the season, which involved a helicopter.

The 29-year-old said she was already frightened by the task, and after the helicopter dropped her into the river, she began bleeding heavily.

According to Farrhana, she returned to her hotel after the stunt and experienced severe cramps that she had never felt before. She said she "could not even stand" and eventually contacted her gynaecologist. The doctor, she recalled, attributed the episode to the sudden stress her body had experienced.

“After that I went to my hotel and I haven't had cramps like that in my entire life. I could not even stand, I froze. I called my gynac and she told that me that it was because of stress. That my body abruptly got a lot stress and I told her how will I do the stunt next day. That was the first time when I had to take painkillers, two each day.”

Farrhana Says The Bleeding Happened Again

The actor also revealed that the problem did not end when she returned to India. She said the bleeding occurred again around three months later and that her doctor once again linked it to stress.

“I can't even explain the pain. I did not tell anyone about this, it is just my habit that even when something happens, I keep it to myself,” she said.

Farrhana Bhatt's Khatron Ke Khiladi Journey

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marked the return of the reality show after a two-year break. Avinash Mishra won the season, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, finished as the first and second runners-up. Farrhana finished in fourth place.