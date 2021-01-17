Farhan's Birthday Wish For Javed Akhtar Is The Father Of Throwbacks

Farhan Akhtar shared this image. (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar handpicked the best picture from his collection to wish his father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on his 76th birthday. The throwback picture shared by Farhan Akhtar on his Instagram profile happens to be from the actor's childhood days. In the greyscale throwback picture, the father-son duo can be seen happily posing together. Farhan Akhtar, in his caption, wrote: "Happy birthday Pa. Love you." He added a heart emoji to his post. The comments section of Farhan's post was filled up with birthday greetings for his father. Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section. "Wow happy birthday sir. What a lovely pic," wrote actress Adah Khan.

See Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Farhan Akhtar and his filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar were photographed at Javed Akhtar's house in Mumbai. See the pictures here:

Farhan Akhtar photographed at Javed Akhtar's house.

Zoya Akhtar photographed at Javed Akhtar's house.

Last year on his 75th birthday, Javed Akhtar hosted a grand party, the theme for which was Bollywood retro night. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Urmila Matondar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Boney Kapoor and many others were spotted at Javed Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, wished Javed Akhtar with these words: "When I thought I couldn't do it, you told me that I could. For that, I can never repay you. Thank you! Happy Birthday."

When I thought I couldn't do it, you told me that I could. For that, I can never repay you. Thank you! Happy Birthday @Javedakhtarjadupic.twitter.com/FHB3pGRwp0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 17, 2021

Javed Akhtar has been a part of the Indian film industry for over five decades. He is best-known for writing songs for films such as Silsila, 1942: A Love Story, Veer-Zaara, Main Hoon Na and Jodhaa Akbar among many, many others.