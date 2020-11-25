Farhan Akhtar's Daughter Akira Left This Comment On His Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's Post

Shibani Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Shibani Dandekar, who was in Maldives along with her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, has actively been sharing posts from their vacation on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday, she posted an underwater picture with the actor and she captioned it: "My buddy on land and under the sea! Also in the pool because that's where we are in this picture." Farhan Akhtar's daughter Akira, who was also in Maldives (going by Farhan Akhtar's post), wrote this on Shibani Dandekar's post: "Also the pool me and my best friend who's a sleeping turtle and I will leave." Shibani, replying to her comment, wrote: "You are pro level. Some of us need work."

Check out Shibani Dandekar's post here:

Here's a screenshot of Shibani and Akira's Instagram exchange:

Screenshot of Akira Akhtar's comment on Shibani's post.

Earlier this month, Farhan Akhtar posted a picture of Shibani and Akira and he captioned it: "Beach-o-beech. #faroutdoors #maldives #mightaswelljump." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Farhan had his daughters Shakya and Akira with celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan married Adhuna in the year 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.

Shibani Dandekar, a popular name in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2.

Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in the sports drama Toofan, which has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role. Farhan also produced the popular web-series Mirzapur 2, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.