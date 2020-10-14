On Sister Zoya Akhtar's Birthday, Farhan Makes An ROFL Request

Farhan Akhtar shared this throwback (courtesy zoieakhtar)

Highlights Farhan shared a childhood memory on Instagram

Farhan wished Zoya with the photo

"PS: please return the trolley now," he wrote

Happy birthday, Zoya Akhtar. The Dil Dhadakne Do director is celebrating her 48th birthday on Wednesday and Farhan Akhtar's birthday greeting for her sister just made it all the more special. Farhan flipped through the pages of his childhood album and zeroed in on a priceless memory, only to post it with just the perfect caption. In the black and white photo, the throwback version of Zoya can be seen chilling on a serving trolley with Farhan, who was just a baby, sleeping on the lower tray of the trolley. Farhan shared this LOL photo with this ROFL caption: "Happy birthday to someone who I know is always watching over me. Love you. Zoya Akhtar, wish you a great year. #siblinglove." Farhan also attached this request to his post: "PS: please return the trolley now. Thanks."

On Farhan Akhtar's 46th birthday, Zoya dug out this throwback photo of Farhan smiling and wrote: "Farhan means happy."

Farhan and Zoya Akhtar were born to writer Honey Irani and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who later got divorced. Last year, Farhan shared this then and now photo of his constants.

Farhan Akhtar started his career in films as an actor, director, producer, writer for 2001 movie Dil Chahta Hai. Zoya Akhtar has directed films such as Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, all of which featured Farhan Akhtar. Zoya is also known for directing short stories in anthologies such as Bombay Talkies, Ghost Stories and Lust Stories. Her film Gully Boy was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to make it to the final list. Farhan was last seen in and has Toofan lined up for release.