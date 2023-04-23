A Look At Shibani Dandekar's Latest Tattoo, Courtesy Husband Farhan Akhtar

Image was shared by Farhan Akhtar.(courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are goals. The couple never fail to make our hearts skip a beat with their adorable posts. Now, on Sunday, the actor shared a picture featuring Shibani's latest tattoo. In the pic, we can see three birds flying. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “Flaunt it, Shibani Dandekar. #tattoo.” The artwork was much loved by Farhan and Shibani's online family. The comments section is filled with fire and red heart emojis. A few called it “impressive” and “very unusual.”

Shibani Dandekar has also shared the same picture on Instagram and dedicated the tattoo to her younger siblings - VJ Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar. Her side note read, “@vjanusha @apekshadandekar me [Eagle emojis] photo by @faroutakhtar.” No, we aren't crying, you are crying. Replying to the post, Anusha dropped a teary eye, red heart and bird emojis.

A while back when Farhan Akhtar showed his puppet dance skills on Instagram, Shibani Dandekar replied, “I think you've had practice.” Farhan, in the clip, is seen “puppetry skills” like a total pro. His caption read, “Fun times with these amazing folk singers and artists who are keeping local culture going .. #culture#faroutdoors#rajasthan.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made heads turn when they walked in stunning attire at the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Sharing a series of pictures, Farhan wrote, “What a pleasure it was to be part of the opening of Mumbai's biggest and grandest cultural centre, the @nmacc.india… Congratulations to Nita Ambani and the Ambani family on creating a gold-standard space for art and culture to be showcased. Also a huge shout out to the curators and creators of the incredible ‘India in fashion' exhibit. Stunning work. And finally thank you @divyakdsouza @urvashikaur @aprajitatoorofficial @fusionandfashion07 @swapnil_pathare for putting together my look for the evening.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married last year at Javed Akhtar and Shaban Azmi's Khandala house.