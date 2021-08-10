Farhan Akhtar Shares Dil Chahta Hai Trivia In Thank You Tweets For Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia

Aamir, Saif and Akshaye Khanna in still from Dil Chahta Hai (courtesy FarOutAkhtar)

On 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar took a trip down memory lane and relived some of his most cherished memories. In 2001, Farhan Akhtar made his debut as a director with Dil Chahta Hai, which eventually became a classic buddy film. As the film clocked 20 years on Tuesday, Farhan tweeted a bunch of thank you notes for the film's cast and crew and also packed some trivia in his tweets. For example, Farhan revealed that Preity Zinta was the first star to jump onboard the film and that without Dimple Kapadia, he may have not made Dil Chahta Hai at all.

Farhan Akhtar began by thanking Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna - the actors who portrayed the trio of besties in Dil Chahta Hai - Akash, Sameer and Sid. "'Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi'... thank you Aamir, Saif and Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director and for bringing Akash, Sameer and Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys," tweeted Farhan.

Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi.. thank you Aamir, Saif & Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director & for bringing Akash, Sameer & Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/J0QElVuOcX — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

For Preity Zinta, who played the role of Shalini (Aamir's character Akash's eventual love interest), Farhan tweeted: "It could only be you as Shalini... so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast... your faith meant so much to me."

It could only be you @realpreityzinta as Shalini.. so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast .. your faith meant so much to me. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/wo9qIfK6nc — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Dimple Kapadia portrayed the role of Tara Jaiswal, a middle aged divorcee, who Akshaye Khanna's character Sid falls in love with. For Dimple, Farhan wrote: "I think if you had said no, I'd probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful."

I think if you had said no, I'd probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/K7ths0iCwl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Sonali Kulkarni was cast as Pooja, the one who made Saif Ali Khan realise the true meaning of love: "The question 'woh ladki hai kahan' could not have found a better answer than you... thank you for being an absolute joy to work with," Farhan tweeted for her.

The question 'woh ladki hai kahan' could not have found a better answer than you @sonalikulkarni .. thank you for being an absolute joy to work with. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/qXDTG8un3o — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Farhan Akhtar celebrated 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai with more tweets of gratitude dedicated to the film's team:

Dil Chahta Hai is as much it's performances and script as it is it's music & lyrics. Thank you @Shankar_Live@EhsaanNoorani@loy_mendonsa@Javedakhtarjadu for a mind blowing album and the best time ever putting it together. Love you all. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/pQr9eQqT1s — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

It's one thing to dream it, quite another to translate it with no compromise on celluloid. You're an absolute star Ravi .. @dop007 .. thank you for your talent and your faith in a new director. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/Ul4Ro0dWQb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

You opened my eyes to what production design actually means and set the standard for every film ever done after DCH. Thank you #SuzanneCaplanMerwanji .. lots of love. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/CVNh8eHVP5 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

And thank you @avan_contractor for @bbluntindia , #ArjunBhasin & #TanujaDabir .. you created a whole new styling revolution with this film apart from making our characters look fabulous! Lots of love ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHaipic.twitter.com/J40QU4lQHa — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

And finally a massive thank you to the incredible supporting cast & our amazing crew. You made every day of the shoot feel like a breeze and every scene the best it could be. Big big hug. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar also announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it," he wrote.