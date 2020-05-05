Farhan Akhtar Loves This Pic Of Daughter Akira And Pet Dog Tyson

Farhan Akhtar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar )

It's always a delight when Farhan Akhtar shares a picture of his daughter Akira. On Tuesday, the actor added a new photograph to his quarantine diaries and gave us a glimpse of how his daughter is spending time with his pet dog Tyson during the lockdown. In the picture, Akira can be seen holding Tyson in her arms as he sleeps peacefully. She looks adorable in a grey t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Farhan expressed how much he loves it by using two heart emoticons in the caption. He also added the hashtag #tystagram in his post. Here's the picture we are talking about:

Farhan Akhtar is currently living with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and his daughters in lockdown. The actor was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. The duo officially ended their marriage in April 2017.

Last month, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of Akira resting on what appears to be a couch with his pet dogs Tyson and Jim. "That kind of afternoon,' he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. His next release is sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it will also feature Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.