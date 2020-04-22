Another Day In Shibani Dandekar's Kitchen With Farhan Akhtar. What's Cooking?

Shibani in a still from the video. (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Shibani Dandekar, a self-confessed "bad cook," shared another snippet from her kitchen diaries, with the usual suspect - Farhan Akhtar, who took charge as the videographer. Shibani can be seen cooking pasta with mushrooms, spring onions and cream sauce in the video. Farhan can be heard sharing his gyaan about food in the backdrop. Shibani will be sharing the final leg of the video later. Shibani captioned the post: "How can anyone be this bad in the kitchen? Making pasta with mushrooms, spring onions and cream sauce! I've made this a thousand times and it still isn't that good! Thank you to my wonderful kitchen assistants and cameraman."

Take a look at Shibani's post here:

Earlier, Shibani tried making cookies for her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. The actor shared an adorable photo of Shibani holding a tray full of cookies, fresh off the oven, and captioned it: "Baker alert. Healthy cookies, courtesy Shibani Dandekar." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film released on October 11 last year and it was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actor will next be seen in the sports drama Toofan, which has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.